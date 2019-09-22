Grandmother outraged after child arrested over tantrum

September 22, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Florida grandmother is demanding answers after her six-year-old granddaughter was reportedly arrested Thursday, WKMG reports.

She says the girl threw a tantrum at school like any other kid would.

Meralyn Kirkland says her granddaughter, Kaia Rolle, was taken to the juvenile detention center on a battery charge by Orlando police officers.

The chaos was too much for Kirkland to process.

"She has a medical condition that we are working on getting resolved, and he says, ''What medical condition?' 'She has a sleep disorder, sleep apnea,' and he says, 'Well, I have sleep apnea, and I don't behave like that,'" Kirkland said.

The first-grader was handcuffed and carted off where the grandmother says she was fingerprinted and even had a mug shot taken.

"They told us we had to wait a few minutes because Kaia was being fingerprinted, and when she said finger printed, it hit me like a ton of bricks," Kirkland said.

An investigation into the arrest is ongoing, and Kirkland hopes no one else has to go through what Kaia experienced.

"No six-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot," Kirkland said.

Kaia was upset but also happy to be home.

"I felt sad that my grandma was sad, and I really missed her," Kaia said.

