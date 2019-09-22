Florida woman facing animal cruelty charge after video goes viral

Posted 12:35 pm, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:30PM, September 22, 2019

 

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A Florida woman was arrested Friday and charged with felony animal cruelty after a video appeared to show her kick, choke and hang her dog by its leash, WFLA reports.

The video went viral which had people calling for her arrest.

Tarpon Springs police say that 26-year-old Michelle Sieber abused her dog.

In a video taken by Vincent Minutello around 10:45 Friday, Sieber is seen violently yanking her dog then suspending his body in the air as the dog gasps for air.

Police found the suspect in Clearwater, Florida Friday afternoon, booked her into jail and charged her with one count of felony animal cruelty.

Animal control took her two dogs who did not appear to be injured.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.