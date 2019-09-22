× Florida high school football player collapses during game, taken to hospital

ST. PETERSBERG, Fla. — A high school football player in Florida collapsed during a game Friday, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jacquez Welch, a senior football captain at Northeast High School, didn’t get up after being tackled.

Paramedics rushed over to see what happened and he was then taken to a local hospital.

At the hospital, officials learned Welch was suffering from a pre-existing condition and his brain was severely bleeding, said Jeremy Friuod, the Northeast coach.

He is currently on life support.

Welch’s team, the Vikings, decided to continue to play after he was taken to the hospital.

“They agreed that’s what Jacquez would have wanted,” Frioud said.

Northeast Football released a statement on Twitter saying: “Please continued prayers for Jacquez Welch! His family, friends, teammates, coaches, teachers need strength more than ever!!”

