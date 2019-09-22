× Farmer said his wife was killed with rake; he’s on trial for her murder

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A hog farmer in Iowa is accused of killing his former wife with a rake, the Telegraph Herald reports.

Todd Mullis, 43, says he doesn’t know who killed his former wife, Amy Mullis, 39, but he didn’t.

He is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death that happened on Nov. 10 at a farm in Iowa.

A prosecutor said Amy’s affair made Todd angry.

Todd testified Thursday, saying he wasn’t sure who used his iPad to search for cheating spouses and that Amy knew his password.

While testifying, a state investigator said that Todd didn’t deny killing Amy.

According to Todd, the investigator wanted him to confess to something he didn’t do.