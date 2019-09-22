Family mourns man shot in back, killed in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Those who knew Khalil Tyrone Jones, 22, gathered Saturday evening to honor him after police say he was shot and killed.

"He just didn't deserve to die like that," said Joanna Guest, his aunt.

Mourners set up candles and released balloons.

"Always an uplifting person when he was around. Always uplifting and smiling," said Helen Ryant, his aunt.

Family members say Khalil had made mistakes and gotten into trouble before, but he was working to move forward.

"He had a whole life ahead of him that could have been different. Just the choices he made and the people he hung around with," Guest said. "He just was trying to change, trying to do better, trying to be a better person.'

People living near Wise Street say pieces of Khalil's moped still litter the street.

High Point police say someone shot Khalil in the back Friday and he was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital.

"To be such a young person and to die in such a tragic way," Guest said.

His aunts wish they could have said goodbye to Khalil and are asking the shooter to turn themselves in.

"Not to hurt someone else's child, and someone else don't have to go through what we're going through right now," Ryant said.