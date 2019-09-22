× Anti-police graffiti leads to call for support of law enforcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Anti-police graffiti in Louisville, Kentucky has led officials to call on members of the community to support law enforcement, according to a Democratic Caucus of the Louisville Metro Council Facebook post.

The graffiti, which says “Kill Cops” and “Capitalism Is Killing Us All,” was written on an Interstate 64 overpass.

“There is a guaranteed freedom of speech in this country, but we have to draw the line when the speech advocates violence,” said David James, council president. “This recent graffiti sends the wrong message at a time when all of our officers need support as they protect us.”

In the post, James asked people in Louisville to take a stand and support the local police department’s efforts to keep people safe.