Volunteers help clean up High Rock Lake

Posted 11:36 am, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:35AM, September 21, 2019

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Volunteers with the High Rock Lake Clean Sweep program cleaned up sections of the lake Saturday, officials with the program said.

The High Rock Lake Clean Sweep program is a nonprofit that was created to encourage people living around the lake to volunteer for the clean-up event.

Gloves, trash bags and plastic boat deck coverings were given out.

Specific clean-up assignments were also distributed to volunteers at a pre-registration event Friday and on Saturday.

The event is going from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is being held at two separate places: the Southmont Access Area and Dutch Second Creek.

The clean-up follows the discovery of black mat algae in the lake earlier this month, which concerned lake goers. 

