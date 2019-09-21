× The bat signal is lighting up the night sky for Batman day

Holy smokes, Batman! It’s the bat signal!

The familiar shape will illuminate the sky above cities across the world on Saturday, which is Batman Day, the caped crusader’s 80th anniversary.

The signal will be visible in cities such as New York, Los Angeles and London.

Batman Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September in honor of the Dark Knight.

Other festivities are happening, including a signing and panel discussion by Batman writers in New York and a Batman 5K night run in Los Angeles.