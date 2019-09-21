× Teen hit by police car after getting off school bus

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 13-year-old girl stepped off a school bus and crossed the street Saturday when a patrol car hit her, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department, KFOR reports.

The bus was parked outside of a middle school so students could get on and go to a sports tournament, authorities say.

The girl on the bus wanted to say something to her mom and got off the bus, witnesses say.

They also say the girl crossed the street without looking both ways first.

She was then hit by an officer driving down the road who was responding to a call.

She was reportedly conscious after being hit.

After being taken to a local hospital, she was released Saturday.