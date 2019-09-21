NC teen throws anti-bullying birthday party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARNER, N.C. -- When the birthday girl, Shanylah Bremer, started thinking about how she wanted to celebrate her 13th birthday she knew she wanted a party, but she also wanted to send a message, WTVD reports.

So when the invitations went out the festivities were billed as a no bullying party.

"Basically having everybody come who was bullied and who wasn't bullied to just be happy together and we can explain to them it's not good to bully," Shanylah said.

She's an 8th grader at West Millbrook Middle School.

But back in 3rd grade her bully started to quickly chip away at her self-confidence and self-worth.

She persevered and eventually be-friended the boy who bullied her.

Now she speaks openly about changing the culture and how bullying at school or online too often leads to depression and thoughts of suicide in kids and teens.

"I'm proud. I'm extremely proud," said Sheena Reeves, Shanylah's mother. "I'm really excited that shes taken this and turned into something good."

Wake County 8th grader turns her 13th birthday into a “No Bullying Party”.

Shanylah Bremer healed her own scars from childhood bullying by raising awareness for other children. They all partied tonight together in Garner. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/p7K0F6Uab0 — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) September 21, 2019

At her no bullying party in Garner, she's invited other children who faced the same torment like 5th grader Joe Thompson.

"Well, it makes it makes feel great to be around a lot of people that have gotten bullied and are facing their fears," Joe said.

Shanylah is already planning what's next.

The no-bullying party will be an annual event.