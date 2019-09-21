× Mom accused of rubbing heroin on 1-year-old daughter’s gums, killing her

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — A mom in Maine is accused of causing her one-year-old daughter’s death by rubbing heroin on her gums as a sleep aid, according to jail records.

Court documents say she allegedly did the same thing with her two older children in the past.

Kimberly Nelligan was arrested Tuesday nearly a year after her daughter was found dead in her home.

She pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and drug possession charges.

She’s currently out on bail.

Police say Nelligan initially denied ever using heroin and then later admitted to using it weekly.

Coroners say her daughter died from acute fentanyl intoxication, which could mean the heroin was laced.

Nelligan’s next court appearance will be Nov. 12.