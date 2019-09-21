× Man who died after being shot in back in High Point identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The man who died after being shot in the back in High point Friday has been identified, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Khalil Tyrone Jones, 22, of High Point, was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Wise Avenue near Sharon Street.

The caller said a man on a moped was lying in the road.

Officers then found Jones who had apparently been shot in the back, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing.