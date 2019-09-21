Man sets himself on fire in library, dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, IOWA -- Police say a 36-year-old man is dead after setting himself on fire in a public library in Des Moines, Iowa, WHO-TV reports.

They say David Franklin Smith died in the hospital Tuesday night.

Hours earlier, police say he doused himself with a flammable fluid and set himself on fire.

But officials say other people at the library put the flames out 45 seconds later.

"Several of our employees went to his immediate aid and one of them had the foresight and grabbed a fire extinguisher," said Sue Woody, director at the Des Moines public library. "She ran over and we had a patron, someone who was in the library, grab the fire extinguisher from her and started using it."

Police say Smith had been in Des Moines for about two weeks, but his last known address is in Anchorage, Alaska.