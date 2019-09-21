Man gets on school bus loaded with kids, tries to drive away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. -- School bus surveillance cameras captured the terrifying moments a man got on a school bus loaded with kids in Georgia and refused to leave, WSB reports.

The bus driver screamed and pleaded, but the man on the bus refused to go when the incident happened on Sept. 6.

Then, according to district officials, he stepped inside the bus and started rambling to the driver.

Students on the bus say the man then tried to hit the accelerator and drive away.

Ten-year-old Zamari Allen says he was on the bus that day and witnessed the whole thing.

"She had stopped the bus to pick a student up and then he got on the bus and started pushing the gas," Zamari said.

Video from a second and third camera show how the students ran towards the back of the bus for safety.

At the same time, officials say a parent ran onto the bus and convinced the man to get off.

"I was scared. I hoped my baby was OK," said Shay Allen, Zamari's mother

She doesn't recognize the man or understand why he got on the bus in the first place.

Right now, police have a warrant out for the man's arrest.

"I think they did good because he didn't harm nobody's child," Shay said.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Clarke County district authorities have identified the man as Fred Woods.

