SAINT PAULS, N.C. -- Interstate 95 northbound reopened around noon after a 20-vehicle crash Saturday, WRAL reports.

Around 8:30 a.m., the crash that involved three tractor-trailers and 17 cars was reported, according to highway patrol.

The crash closed the highway down at mile marker 33, which is close to St. Pauls in Robeson County.

No one died in the crash, but officials say multiple people were taken to hospitals.