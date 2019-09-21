× Elkin officer facing assault, strangulation charges

ELKIN, N.C. — An officer with the Elkin Police Department was arrested Friday night and is facing multiple charges, including assault by strangulation, according to SBI officials.

Sgt. Thomas Watson Rose was arrested by NCSBI agents at his home around 7:50 p.m. Friday.

He was arrested and faces the following charges:

assault by strangulation

three counts of assault on a female

communicating threats

simple assault

He was booked into the Surry County jail and given a $120,000 secured bond.

The investigation started because officials at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital told Surry County District Attorney Ricky Bowman about an incident that happened Sept. 14.