2 Third-graders leave recess, found at NC McDonald’s a mile away

Third-graders leave recess, found at NC McDonald's a mile away

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Two third-graders at Holly Grove Elementary School left the school grounds during recess Wednesday, WTVD reports.

School officials say the students lined up after recess to go back to class and teachers realized that two students weren’t there.

Police were then contacted and began to search for the missing third-graders.

When they got a call from a parent who saw the two students at a local McDonald’s 1 mile away from Holly Grove Elementary School, they went to the restaurant and returned the students to the school safely.

“Once they maintained custody of those children and confirmed we had exactly who we thought we had, we were all able to take a sigh of relief at that point,” said Sgt. Tom Brienzi of the Holly Springs Police Department.

Sarah Simmons, the Holly Grove Elementary School principal, said she will be deciding how to discipline the two students appropriately so they understand the severity of walking away from school.