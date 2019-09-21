18-year-old soldier-in-training dies getting ready for training

Posted 4:10 pm, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:06PM, September 21, 2019

(Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C.  — An 18-year-old soldier-in-training died at Fort Jackson Friday while getting ready with his battalion for physical training, WIS reports.

The soldier was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m. after being taken to a local hospital by Fort Jackson medical personnel.

The soldier’s name is unavailable at this time because next-of-kin have not been notified.

The cause of death has not been released and is currently under investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Our hearts and prayers are with the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.

