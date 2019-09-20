× Wave up! International Space Station, carrying NC State alum Christina Koch, to be visible over North Carolina on Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This evening, North Carolina can wave up at NASA Astronaut and North Carolina State University alumna Christina Koch as the International Space Station flies over the state.

You won’t have long though.

The space station will be visible in the sky for six minutes at 7:57 p.m. Friday.

And FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says visibility should be great from the Triad.

The ISS blasts through space at 17,500 mph, but, fortunately, the ISS won’t look like it’s moving that fast to us, giving us down on the surface just enough time to catch a good glimpse before it moves on.

The space administration says, from Greensboro, the ISS will appear in the sky at 10 degrees up from the horizon to the southwest before crossing nearly overhead and disappearing at 11 degrees up to the northeast.

The space station may look like a very bright star or an airplane as it flies more than 200 miles away. The station, however, will zip across the sky “considerably faster than a typical airplane.”

Today marks the halfway point of my extended mission on @Space_Station and also happens to be #WomensEqualityDay. Today I reflect on how the women who fought for the right to vote inspire me to work hard every day to make the world a better place, in ways both big and small. pic.twitter.com/Upd1wCUV7m — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) August 26, 2019