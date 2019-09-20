Wake Forest University athletic director calls homecoming a dream come true

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Some people compare running a Division One athletic department to running a big business.

While that’s true, there is so much more to being an athletic director in today’s college athletics.

FOX8 recently spent the day with Wake Forest Athletic Director John Currie and found out that he’s part CEO, part politician and part cheerleader -- AND that his days are pretty packed, especially on game days.

It takes energy to be the leader of an athletic department, but it takes passion and unwavering faith in your school. John Currie has it.

A 1993 Wake Forest graduate, Currie calls his homecoming a dream come true.

