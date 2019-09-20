Special nurses help new local moms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Cornisha Hardison is excited to welcome her daughter into the world, but the first-time mom is also nervous about what to expect.

“The only thing that I'm really, really nervous about right now is labor and delivery,” Hardison said.

The good news is that she has a nurse who is readily available to answer all her questions.

Guilford Child Development’s Nurse Family Partnership provides specially trained nurses who regularly visit first-time mothers from pregnancy through the child’s second birthday.

“We work with them on any and everything that they are wanting to learn about,” said Mishawne Carrington, program director.

“It's a great feeling to have someone there that's supportive and that knows what it's like,” Hardison said.

Some common topics include breast feeding, postpartum depression and questions about motherhood in general.

The mothers are also connected to community resources that can help with employment or educational needs.

Guilford County’s Nurse Family Partnership program did approximately 1,900 home visits last year and just brought on an 8th nurse.

Nurse Family Partnership programs are available in counties throughout North Carolina.

Enrollment is year-round.