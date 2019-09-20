Shooter justified in killing alleged robber in Winston-Salem, district attorney says; 3 charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- The Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office ruled the Aug. 27 shooting of an alleged robber by a person in Winston-Salem was justified, according to Forsyth County deputies.

Investigators have charged three men related to the shooting on Reid Road.

Jomar Charva Bynum, 21, of Winterville has been charged felony first-degree burglary, felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond and a court date set for Oct. 10

Malik Lamonte Taybron, 21, of Wilson, has been charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

His secured bond was set for $45,000.

The bond has since been posted and his court date is set for Oct. 10.

Kadavias Jaquan Meeks, 23, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale, use or storage of controlled substance.

His unsecured bond was set at $5,000 and his court date is set for Oct. 10.

Deputies say the three suspects tried to rob a home in the 4700 block of Reid Road over drugs.

One suspect, Jahkee William Cooper, 20, of Williamston, was shot by the person in the home during the robbery.

The other suspects fled.

At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies responded where they found Cooper dead.