This week’s play of the night comes from the Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford game.
Play of the Night, from Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 4
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 1
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 3
-
Play of the Night, from High Point Central at Southwest Guilford
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 2
-
-
Rookie Anchor: Michael Graham, of Southwest Guilford
-
Coach Talk: Chuck Doak, head coach of Southwest Guilford
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Southwest Guilford
-
Play of the Night, from Rockingham County at Reidsville
-
Play of the Night, from East Davidson at Providence Grove
-
-
Page football team pitches in on Out of the Garden project
-
Rookie Anchor: Kate Garner, from the FOX8 MAX Weather Center
-
Cars end up stuck as flash flooding hits Piedmont