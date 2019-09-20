North Carolina Zoo one of only 3 zoos home to the fringed eared oryx

Posted 10:20 am, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:24AM, September 20, 2019

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina Zoo is the largest in the world.

The biggest habitat there is the Watani Grasslands in the Africa section of the Zoo. Guests can watch rhinos, ostriches and several species of antelope run around 40 acres that look like a natural space in Africa.

While many zoos across the United States have antelope, only three facilities -- including the North Carolina Zoo -- have the fringed eared oryx.

In today's Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith shows us how to identify them and why you should check them out on your next visit to the Zoo.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.