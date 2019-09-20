NC A&T students raising money for student hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Faculty member Abolghasem Shahbazi said students and staff have missed Onnr Grogan in NCA&T’s biological engineering department.

“She’s just a nice person to work with, all the students like her very much,” Shahbazi said.

Grogan, 21, of Raleigh, was hit by a 1994 Acura Integra RS when she walked onto the road into oncoming traffic in the area of East Market Street and Laurel Street.

Shahbazi said she was on her way to a morning class when she was struck.

“Every day she comes to the break room and eats lunch with us so we’ve been missing her,” Shahbazi said

A spokesperson for Cone Health said Grogan remains in serious condition following the crash Tuesday.

“When this happened, we had several students from here who went over to the hospital,” Shahbazi said.

Students are now raising money for Grogan’s recovery and hospital bills.

“I really pray for her family. I pray for her. I really hope everything is going good for her,” said Kayla Thomas,a student. “That’s so sad.”

Shahbazi said Grogan is a hardworking, driven student who has excelled in the department.

He said she won scholarships in her field and completed research while finishing her undergraduate degree.

He said he hoped to see Grogan leave the hospital and return to campus soon.

“I hope she does. I hope she does. We pray she does,” Shahbazi said.