Man wanted after 17-year-old dies from gunshot to the head, 2 others injured in High Point shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and two others injured in High Point, police report.

Police have arrest warrants for Isaiah E. Rorie, 24, of High Point, on charges of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Rorie is described as 6 feet tall and weighing about 240 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911 immediately.

At about 10 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots fired on the area of Brentwood Street and Nathan Hunt Drive.

Police learned during the call that about seven shots were fired, and a red vehicle was spotted driving away from the area.

At the scene, police found 17-year-old Deanthony J. Little, of High Point, lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police and fire officials rendered aid until EMS arrived.

Little was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Little was a former High Point Central High School student until 2018. He did not graduate.

After the initial call, another caller reported a possible gunshot victim on the 400 block of Lawndale Avenue.

Police responded and found Khasi L. Gladden, 17, of High Point, who had been shot in the shoulder.

Gladden was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and released.

The teenager reportedly had multiple outstanding warrants and was taken into custody.

At this location, officers also found a silver Hyundai that was reportedly involved and hit by gunfire.

Police say a "large amount of blood" and a handgun was inside.

The department seized the vehicle.

Officers also found another firearm on the 300 block of Lawndale Avenue.

Police found a third victim during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 Business south, near I-74.

Officers say 20-year-old Kameron L. Turner, of High Point, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot to the elbow. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Police believe the three victims were in the Hyundai as a vehicle followed them. When the two vehicles were side-by-side, there was a verbal exchange.

Someone in the suspect vehicle then exchanged fire with someone in the Hyundai.

When the people in Hyundai realized Little had been shot, police say they took him out of the vehicle and left him in the road.

Detectives believe that this was not a random incident and that the people involved knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wade at (336) 887-7841 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

