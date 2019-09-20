× Man moves into animal shelter with dog awaiting adoption

MERRIAM, Kan. — A shelter dog in the Midwest is having a hard time finding a forever home, so a local man has moved in with her to keep her company at the shelter, KMBC reports.

Queen has spent more than 400 nights at the Great Plains SPCA.

Animal advocate Scott Poore decided to move in to keep her company while she waits.

“I just can’t figure out why she’s not getting adopted,” Poore said.

He says queen is a loving dog and he’s hoping the extra exposure might generate some leads for her and dogs like her.

“Queen is really speaking for all long-term shelter dogs. They’re kind of the forgotten ones,” Poore said.