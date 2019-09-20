Man drowns during an underwater marriage proposal

A Louisiana man drowned during an underwater marriage proposal.

Steven Weber Jr. drowned while asking his girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine, to marry him.

Antoine shared the news on Facebook with a video showing Weber swimming underwater in some sort of tank holding a note in a ziplocked bag.

The note said, “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you, but everything I love about you I love more every day.”

On the other side of the note, “Will you please be my wife? Marry me???”

Weber also showed Antoine a ring before swimming out of frame.

“You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, ‘Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!'” Antoine wrote on the Facebook post. “We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable.”

Weber lived in Baton Rouge and worked as an RA at St. Christopher’s Addiction Wellness Center, according to his Facebook profile.

“I know that wherever in the universe Steven’s spirit now resides, that is exactly what he’s doing: giving love and spreading joy and laughter,” Antoine wrote. “And knowing him, always quick with an off-color joke, he’s probably entertaining someone with a story about how he royally screwed up that proposal and died while being extra.”