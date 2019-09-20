Man dies after being shot in back in High Point, police say

Posted 4:11 pm, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:10PM, September 20, 2019

High Point police car (WGHP file photo)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man died after being shot in the back in High point Friday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Wise Avenue near Sharon Street.

The caller said a man on a moped was lying in the road.

Officers then found a man who had apparently been shot in the back.

EMS took him to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim is not available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Google Map for coordinates 35.948484 by -79.997638.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.