× Man dies after being shot in back in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man died after being shot in the back in High point Friday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Wise Avenue near Sharon Street.

The caller said a man on a moped was lying in the road.

Officers then found a man who had apparently been shot in the back.

EMS took him to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim is not available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.