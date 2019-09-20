Local classroom left without teacher when substitute doesn’t show up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Another Guilford County school without adult supervision in class.

Eighth grade students in one class at Penn-Griffin School of the Arts were left alone for an entire class period.

The students were left alone Sept. 11 just days after a similar incident FOX8 reported on happened at High Point Central High School.

A spokesperson for the school district tells FOX8 that a scheduled substitute teacher did not show up to Penn-Griffin as scheduled.

Administrators fixed the issue once they became aware.

But parents are not happy.

"I think it's unacceptable. It really upset me. You'd think there are plenty adults in there that would help," said Ashanti Sanders.

She, and other parents of Penn-Griffin students, had no idea that some middle school students were left alone.

"There shouldn't have been any reason why an adult wasn't with those children," Sanders said.

She didn't have a kid in the classroom, but that didn't stop her from worrying.

"It's middle school. And it's attached to a high school," Sanders said. "I'd be terrified."

Nothing happened in that classroom, but parents believe there should have been more supervision.

"There should be someone walking through the halls just checking on different classroom,"said Phillisa McDaniel, an aunt to an 8th grader at the school.

While upset, she doesn't think this issue is just with the school system.

"There's a part of me that feels the blame was on the students for not reporting it to an administrator that they didn't have a teacher," McDaniel said. "Something is missing if the children aren't reporting it. Why do they feel they didn't need someone in the classroom with them? We've got to hold them accountable as well."

FOX8 asked Guilford County Schools for more information regarding protocols with substitute teachers when someone does not show up.

FOX8 was told the person with that information was not available as of air time.