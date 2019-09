Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A fire in Yadkinville consumed a home early Friday morning, according to the fire department.

At about 3 a.m., Yadkinville Fire tweet photos of the burnt home at 1718 Ron and Kens Drive.

Everyone inside was able to get out, according to the fire department.

Fall Creek, Boonville and West Yadkin fire departments also assisted at the scene.