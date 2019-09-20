High Point Central student invites Ruff Love dogs to run with cross-country team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Spencer Burton is a sophomore at High Point Central. He loves dogs and he loves to run, so he thought, “why not do them both?”

He contacted Ruff Love Dog Rescue to see if they might want to bring some of their dogs out for a run with his cross-country team.

Ruff Love’s director, Sue Rogers, was impressed with his initiative. “Obviously Spencer's heart is with animals so we're thrilled about that.”

The result was two-legged and four-legged runners, pounding the pavement for two miles through High Point. With tails wagging, these happy dogs got some exercise and also got some important socialization.

Spencer’s canine partner gave him a run for his money, so to speak. “He's probably the wildest one out here. He had me sprinting like crazy.”

He says it was totally worth it, though. “I think it works very well, 'cause I know I got a workout and I think he did, too.”

Ruff Love is celebrating their 20th anniversary Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Preyer Brewing on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro. Come out and enjoy music, food and a stellar silent auction -- and all of the dogs you saw in this story are available for adoption through Ruff Love Dog Rescue.

You can get more information at ruffloverescue.com.