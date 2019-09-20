× Gun found in student’s book bag at North Forsyth High School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was found in a student’s book bag at North Forsyth High School on Friday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The 17-year-old student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

After an anonymous tip, officers located the gun in the student’s book bag at 10:43 a.m.

The student never took the gun out of their book bag and police do not believe there was a threat to students or staff.

The student was released on a written promise to appear in court Oct. 10.

This case had no connection to the gun found on campus at Carver High School on Friday.