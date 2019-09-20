The FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam was at West Stokes this week.
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at West Stokes
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Morehead
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Eastern Guilford
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at East Forsyth
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Southwest Guilford
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 4
-
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 1
-
Rookie Anchor: Kate Garner, from the FOX8 MAX Weather Center
-
Rookie Anchor: Jackson Ellington, of South Davidson High School
-
Rookie Anchor: Brianna Gusa, of East Davidson
-
Rookie Anchor: Michael Graham, of Southwest Guilford
-
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 3
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 2
-
Even by Cam Newton’s standards, his most recent post-game outfit was a head-turner