× Florida teenager missing for a month shown in video call tied to chair, police say

DAVIE, Fla. — A Florida woman answered when she got a video call from her niece’s account, but it wasn’t her niece on the other side of the camera, WSVN reports.

Instead, she saw a man, police report. Then the camera panned over to show the teenager tied to a chair and crying with a rope around her neck.

Davie police are looking for 16-year-old Destiny Rose.

She was last seen at the Alpha Group Home in Southwest Ranches on Aug. 20, a month ago.

The teenager’s aunt contacted police after the frightening video call.

On the video call, the man reportedly said, “If you actually cared about her, you would be here to get her,” then suddenly hung up, according to WSVN.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s. He has a crew cut and a patch of facial hair on his chin.

Anyone with information about Destiny Rose’s whereabouts is asked to call Davie police at (954) 693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.