Evacuation order lifted, some roads reopened after gas leak in downtown Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Thursday gas leak in Asheboro forced officials to evacuate nearby businesses, but, by Friday morning, downtown is nearly back to business as usual.

Thursday afternoon, the gas leak, which happened in the area of Worth Street and Fayetteville Street, prompted officials to close several roads in the area.

As of Friday morning, the pipe repairs are completed, neighboring roads are open and crews are working to fill in the holes in the road.

Asheboro Mayor David Smith said he hopes the road to reopen by lunchtime.

"We are very aware of the dangers because of what happened in Durham a few months ago and the Eden Kentucky Fried Chicken that exploded in the middle of the night," Smith said. "Gas is dangerous, and this leak permeated all of downtown with a heavy odor of gas. Gas was settling in low places, and Piedmont had monitors out here, constantly monitoring the buildings and the storm sewers and the manholes and everything that could accumulate some gas and be a hazard."

No one was injured.

The fire department said officials evacuated the nearby businesses because the concrete was buckling.

This is a picture of the equipment that came in from Charlotte to help stop the gas and make the repair. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/hMH2dIwHEA — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) September 20, 2019