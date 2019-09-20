Davie County bus driver dies while taking students home
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A Davie County High School bus driver died at the start of her route Thursday, according to a Davie County Schools news release.
Colleen Gaither had a medical emergency and the bus was able to stop safely.
No students were harmed and they all made it home safely.
Gaither died around 3:35 p.m. on Farmington Road.
She had been an employee with Davie County Schools since 1977.
Support staff were at school Friday morning to provide counseling and support for students and staff.
