Davie County bus driver dies while taking students home

Posted 11:56 am, September 20, 2019, by

(Getty Images)

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A Davie County High School bus driver died at the start of her route Thursday, according to a Davie County Schools news release.

Colleen Gaither had a medical emergency and the bus was able to stop safely.

No students were harmed and they all made it home safely.

Gaither died around 3:35 p.m. on Farmington Road.

She had been an employee with Davie County Schools since 1977.

Support staff were at school Friday morning to provide counseling and support for students and staff.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.