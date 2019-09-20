× Davie County bus driver dies while taking students home

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A Davie County High School bus driver died at the start of her route Thursday, according to a Davie County Schools news release.

Colleen Gaither had a medical emergency and the bus was able to stop safely.

No students were harmed and they all made it home safely.

Gaither died around 3:35 p.m. on Farmington Road.

She had been an employee with Davie County Schools since 1977.

Support staff were at school Friday morning to provide counseling and support for students and staff.