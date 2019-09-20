Community holds fundraiser for Thomasville man with cancer after donations stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Two weeks after $150 worth of donations meant from him were stolen, the community showed Ronnie Fountain that he has their support.

The father of six was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer in July and has been unable to get the full medical treatment he needs.

Once he was diagnosed, his former employer, Terry House BBQ, set out a plastic jug at the front counter of their store.

On Friday, Sept. 6, Thomasville Police believed that Justin Ray Morrow, 32, stole the jug of cash and ran away.

The theft was all caught on security video.

Police are now searching for Morrow for misdemeanor larceny.

Officers say he was identified from the security video.

As he faced another setback in his journey to find the proper care he needed, Fountain's friends and fellow community members of Thomasville decided to host a car show.

It is a donation based car show with the proceeds going to Fountain.

He told FOX8 that he will used the money to get help or set it aside to pass down to his family in case the worst happens.

As of Sept. 20, Morrow has not been caught.