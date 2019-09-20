× Carver High School student arrested after officer finds gun in front pocket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A student was arrested after police say they found a gun in his pocket at Carver High School, according to Winston-Salem police.

On Friday, the Winston-Salem Police Department’s School Resource Unit and Carver High School administration said they found a handgun on campus.

Police say a school resource officer found the handgun in the front pocket of Anthony Villanueva Toribio, 18, and Toribio allegedly resisted arrest.

The gun was reportedly stolen.

Toribio was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a concealed gun and resisting/delaying/obstructing an officer.

The gun was never shown, and police say a preliminary investigation has not indicated any known threat to students or staff.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.