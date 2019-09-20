× Cam Newton is not playing this Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton is not playing in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to a Panthers injury report.

The injury report is for the team’s third week and officially rules out Newton playing.

He also didn’t practice throughout the week because of an aggravated foot injury.

The report says that Panthers head-coach Ron Rivera indicated that Kyle Allen will start as quarterback for Sunday’s game.

The Panthers are now 0-2 on the season.

The game will air at 4:05 p.m. and can be seen on FOX8.