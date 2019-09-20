Bernie Sanders visits Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sen. Bernie Sanders visited Greensboro Friday along a three-day college tour through North and South Carolina as part of his 2020 presidential campaign.

On Thursday, the senator held a rally at the Bell Tower Amphitheater on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus.

On Friday morning, Sanders toured the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro in a private visit.

Sanders is also scheduled to hold a town hall Friday in Greensboro in the Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel at Bennett College. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.

Later Friday, at 6:30 p.m., Sanders is expected to hold a rally at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Sunday will be the final day of his Carolina college tour with a 1:30 p.m. College Town Hall at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, and a 5 p.m. College Town Hall at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.