Asheboro man facing drug trafficking charges after deputies buy heroin from him multiple times

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man is facing drug trafficking charges after deputies say they bought heroin from him multiple times, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Marquese Javor McCaskill, 24, of Asheboro, was selling heroin from a house at 815 Oakwood Acres Road in Asheboro.

A search warrant was issued and the house was searched Friday.

Detectives say they found a trafficking amount of heroin, a gun and drug paraphernalia.

McCaskill was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He is facing the following charges:

felony trafficking in heroin

felony possession heroin

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance

felony possession of firearm by felon

misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia

He was given a $350,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is set for Sept. 23