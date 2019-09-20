Asheboro man facing drug trafficking charges after deputies buy heroin from him multiple times
ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man is facing drug trafficking charges after deputies say they bought heroin from him multiple times, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Marquese Javor McCaskill, 24, of Asheboro, was selling heroin from a house at 815 Oakwood Acres Road in Asheboro.
A search warrant was issued and the house was searched Friday.
Detectives say they found a trafficking amount of heroin, a gun and drug paraphernalia.
McCaskill was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.
He is facing the following charges:
- felony trafficking in heroin
- felony possession heroin
- felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance
- felony possession of firearm by felon
- misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia
He was given a $350,000 secured bond.
His first court appearance is set for Sept. 23
35.670373 -79.845793