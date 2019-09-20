Asheboro man facing drug trafficking charges after deputies buy heroin from him multiple times

Posted 12:59 pm, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58PM, September 20, 2019

Marquese Javor McCaskill

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man is facing drug trafficking charges after deputies say they bought heroin from him multiple times, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Marquese Javor McCaskill, 24, of Asheboro, was selling heroin from a house at 815 Oakwood Acres Road in Asheboro.

A search warrant was issued and the house was searched Friday.

Detectives say they found a trafficking amount of heroin, a gun and drug paraphernalia.

McCaskill was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He is facing the following charges:

 

  • felony trafficking in heroin
  • felony possession heroin
  • felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance
  • felony possession of firearm by felon
  • misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia

 

He was given a $350,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is set for Sept. 23

Google Map for coordinates 35.670373 by -79.845793.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.