After a 140-mph chase, man tells police he didn't think their cruisers could catch his 2002 Acura

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested an Indiana man after they say he led them on a 140-mph chase.

A trooper was sitting stationary on the shoulder of EB I-80/94 when he clocked a 2002 Acura traveling 116 mph in a zone where the speed limit is 55 mph.

The driver increased his speed as the trooper pulled out to catch up with the Acura.

The Acura sped up to 140 mph, and it began weaving in and out of traffic even though traffic was light. He passed cars on the outside shoulder on two separate occasions.

Dino Lorenzo Gagliano, 20, of Dyer, Indiana, finally came to a stop and was taken into custody.

Gagliano said he was worried about his license, but he thought that ISP cruisers had V6 engines. He was surprised when the trooper caught up with him.

Gagliano was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail in Crown Point. He’s charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, speeding, unsafe lane movement, and failure to signal lane changes.