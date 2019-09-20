3 teens charged after threats made to NC high school

NEW BERN, N.C. — Three teenagers have been charged after police say an NC high school was threatened with a mass violent attack on social media, WITN reports.

On Thursday, New Bern police and authorities with the Pamlico and Craven County Sheriff’s Offices investigated the threats made to New Bern High School the night before.

Jonah Squires, 17, of New Bern, has been charged with communicating threats and simple affray.

Lamonti Lewis, 17, of Bayboro, has been charged with communicating threats.

Isaac Sevenski, 16, of Bayboro, has been charged with simple affray.

All three have a court appearance set for Nov. 5.

They don’t go to New Bern High School, police say.