3 people charged after Rowan County deputies find naked toddler running around outside

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Three people face charges after Rowan County deputies found a naked toddler outside, according to WBTV.

The child’s parents, Trevor Wayne Timm, 20, and Arianna Grace Martin, 20, and caretaker Zacharia Shrewsbury, 20, were charged with misdemeanor child abuse, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTV.

Deputies say all three were asleep inside at a home near Barrier Lane in Gold Hill while a 2-year-old child was “running around outside naked for at least thirty minutes.”

Deputies reported that there was a “substantial risk of physical injury upon that child.”