2 people hit by tractor-trailer in Forsyth County; 1 dead

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- One person was killed and another was injured when they were hit by a tractor-trailer in Forsyth County on Friday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on northbound U.S. 52 near Exit 120 for Westinghouse Road.

Troopers said two people were picking up debris on the highway that had fallen off their vehicle when they were hit by the tractor-trailer.

The injured person was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Troopers are not releasing the identity of the person who was killed until next of kin are notified.