GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Firefighters are investigating a fire at the Oakwood Homes Sales facility at 2518 Preddy Blvd.

The fire was dispatched around 8:30 p.m.

Two mobile homes have been heavily damaged.

The mobile homes were for customers to tour and were not occupied.

The business was closed for the day.

36.010568 -79.842792