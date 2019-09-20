2 hurt in SC State University on-campus shooting

Posted 3:31 pm, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:19PM, September 20, 2019

ORANGEBURG, S.C. --Two people were injured during a shooting on South Carolina State University's campus early Friday morning, university officials say, WCSC reports.

A female student says it started as an argument between multiple people at a housing facility.

She says she was hit in the leg with a bullet while trying to run from the scene.

The campus was on lockdown for about five hours, but that was lifted around 8 a.m.

Students were warned to avoid the area through an email.

The university has not released any information on the shooters.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.