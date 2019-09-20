2 hurt in SC State University on-campus shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEBURG, S.C. --Two people were injured during a shooting on South Carolina State University's campus early Friday morning, university officials say, WCSC reports.

A female student says it started as an argument between multiple people at a housing facility.

She says she was hit in the leg with a bullet while trying to run from the scene.

The campus was on lockdown for about five hours, but that was lifted around 8 a.m.

Students were warned to avoid the area through an email.

The university has not released any information on the shooters.

