UNC Charlotte gunman pleads guilty to deadly shooting, sentenced to 2 life sentences

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte gunman Trystan Andrew Terrell has pleaded guilty to the deadly shooting, WCNC reports.

The shooting at UNCC on April 30 killed two students and hurt four others.

Ellis Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, were both shot and killed.

The guilty plea is part of a deal with prosecutors that will send Terrell to prison for life but save him from the death penalty, according to WSOC.

Terrell was sentenced to two life sentences without parole.

“I’m surprised that it’s going this quickly,” Rob Corbett, a defense attorney and former prosecutor, told WSOC.

Corbett said if Terrell went to trial, the case could have dragged on for two years or more and required victims and their families to testify, with no guarantees the outcome would be any different.