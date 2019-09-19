× Teen airlifted to hospital after accidental shooting in North Carolina

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was airlifted to the hospital after an accidental shooting Thursday morning in Caldwell County, deputies told WSOC.

It happened off Ike Starnes Road in the Grace Chapel area.

Investigators said the 18-year-old was walking in his yard with a gun in his hand when he tripped and it went off.

A witness said it appeared the teenager was able to talk after the shooting.

There is no word on the teen’s condition.